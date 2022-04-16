Video
Saturday, 16 April, 2022
Le Reve's Eid collection under the title "Rebirth"

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Celebrations are back in our lives. The fashion industry has emerged in the new normal and brought new colors, designs, and patterns. This new vigor has inspired the leading Fashion & lifestyle brand of the country, Le Reve. On the eve of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr, Le Reve just launched their Eid '22 collection of Uniquely Classic and Statement Casual styles and named it 'Rebirth'.
Le Reve's CEO, Monnujan Nargis says, "We tried to bring something new in every step of the Eid clothing designs- from the motifs, patterns, silhouettes to the print story." We have given special attention to party casuals and the classic styles such as kameez, salwar kameez, long tunic, Panjabi, and saree for the first time. We have included all sorts of outfits for casual hangouts, holiday essentials, and party dresses. The collection is already in stores & available at www.lerevecraze.com.
She further adds, "The natural forces which rejuvenate life on earth inspired our collection and that is segmented into five unique print stories. The five stories are botanic energy, indigenous wisdom, nature's imprint, organic lineation, and terrains. Le Reve explained these print stories through various motifs in the collection. For instance, to describe botanic energy, tropical and Hawaiian flora and fauna, floral hypnotic repeat, sprawling climber, nature's harmony, etc. have been used. On the other hand, nature's imprint story highlights diversified batik and dye effects. The primal colors of Eid are honey orange, dark brown, and refreshing greens. Being summer, this year Eid Collection focuses on fabrics like cotton, mercerized, slub and ramie cotton, viscose, cotton sateen, textured faille, twill, etc. To keep the festive mode on half silk, silk, crepe silk, muslin, satin, organza, georgette, and lace fabrics are used. For the design detailing, sequin, frills, ruffle, tassels, karchupi, embroidery, patchwork, piping are prominently visible along with trendy sleeves and hemline designs.
Women's Collection: The Eid, Women's Collection includes salwar kameez, sharara kameez set, and single kameez, long tunic along with lady's shirt, tops, jumpsuits, and short tunics. Another big highlight of the collection is cotton and muslin sarees. These sarees are designed with classic embroidery, karchupi, tassel, border patch, block, and on-trend prints. The bottom collection includes denim, harem, culottes, palazzo, skirt, and leggings. To compliment your Eid look there are new matching bags, jewelry, and a sandal collection.
Men's Collection: On the simple yet classy Panjabi segment, single-coloured and digital print Panjabi has been added. Crispy silk, satin, blended and crisp cotton fabric Panjabi styles are available in solid white, blue, black, red colors along with embroidery and karchupi detailing on the collar placket. Matching caps are also added with the Panjabi collection. This Year Le Reve brings new designs in casual and comfortable shirts for Eid which is in the summer month. Business casuals and premium quality formal shirts are also available. These premium quality shirts are the best fit for both office work and parties or any celebrations. The mercerized and Siro polo and t-shirt along with jeans pants, Tencel, cotton pajama pants are perfect as work & after workwear. There are fresh styles of sandals, shoes, and belts in the footwear & Accessory segment.
Kid's Collection: Mesmerizing party frocks in embroidered single color organza, lace, satin, tulle, and sequins mesh fabric are the highlights of the kid's collection. Trendy tunic, kameez, salwar kameez, ghagra-choli, shirt, top matched with palazzo, leggings, culottes, and Bermuda pants are included in the collection. For the boys, the collection has superheroes, vehicles, caricatures, adventure, and ethnic motifs through prints and embroidery on Panjabi, shirts, polo, and t-shirts. There are mini versions of these products for newborns as well. 



