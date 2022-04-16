

Recipe

Executive Chef

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort





Recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

5 1/2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

salt and pepper

2 lamb loin chops, or shoulder lamb chops

3 new potatoes

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Method:

1..Whisk together vinegar, oil, rosemary, garlic, mustard and a pinch each of salt and pepper in shallow dish. Add lamb chops and turn to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

2..Cook potatoes in small pot of boiling salted water for about 8 minutes or until tender. Drain and cut in half.

3..Melt butter in saucepan and add potatoes, parsley and pinch of salt and pepper and toss to coat. Cover and keep warm.

4..Heat nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat. Remove lamb chops from marinade and sear, turning once for about 10 minutes or until medium-rare.

5..Serve chops with potatoes.







Recipe

Ingredients

500ml chicken stock

? Cup of Light or Dark Soya Sauce

5 oz of good egg noodles

1 chicken breast, marinated

Handful of beansprouts

Spring onion, finely sliced

1 scallion, chopped

1 fresh red chili, sliced

Method

1. marinade chicken breast for 1 hour before placing in a hot oven until cooked through

2. cook egg noodles in pan of boiling water (follow packet instructions)

3. once noodles are cooked, drain and place into ramen bowl

4. add Soya sauce and chicken stock, then stir to separate noodles

5. slice cooked chicken at 45, placing gently on top of the noodles

6. add freshly chopped ingredients to the dish and garnish with lime + sprigs of cilantro











