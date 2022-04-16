

Radisson Blu arranges employee Iftar with students of Moinul Qu’ran Madrasa

The Iftar gathering was attended by the Brig. Gen. Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, psc (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited, Radisson Blu Dhaka, Md. Sharfuddin Newaz, Director of Sales & Marketing and General Manager In-Charge with other high officials and employees of the hotel.

As part of its Responsible Business Initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been hosting its annual Iftar since inception.









In the month of Holy Ramadan, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden hosted its annual employeewith students from MoinulQu'ran Madrasa at the Grand Ballroom of the hotel on 13th April, 2022.The Iftar gathering was attended by the Brig. Gen. Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan, psc (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer, Sena Hotel Developments Limited, Radisson Blu Dhaka, Md. Sharfuddin Newaz, Director of Sales & Marketing and General Manager In-Charge with other high officials and employees of the hotel.As part of its Responsible Business Initiative, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has been hosting its annual Iftar since inception.