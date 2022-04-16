

Demand’s 2nd showroom inaugurated at Jamuna Future Park

With this, the total number of demand showrooms stood at seventeen. This is the 2nd showroom at Jamuna Future Park.

The showroom was inaugurated by Misha Saudagar, a renowned actor of Bangladesh film world, Dr. Muhammad Alamgir Alam, Director of Jamuna Group, Shahadat Hossain Hiru, General Secretary of Chittagong Association, Russell Mahmud, Managing Director of Demand, Hasan Chowdhury and many others were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Guests highly praised the on-demand showroom and product quality.











