

Gentle Park’s 20pc discount offer on Eid

The Gentle Park Eid products include Punjabi, Kabli, Koti, Shirt, Polo, Denim, shoe and sandal with intriguing design. For young ladies, there is Kurti, Salwar-Kamiz and a western and sub-continent blend in casual dress.

Shahadat Chowdhury Babu, Chief Designer and Chairman of Gentle Park, said, "We have made various designs of knit, oven and fashion accessories products for Eid."

"Junior Co brand Pappa has all kinds of Eid clothes including Kids' Punjabi, Kabli, Shirt, Polo, Frock or Kameez. Gentle Park's formal or casual ready-to-wear can be put on throughout the year, not only for Eid. Discount benefits are given to make life easier. In addition to shopping from showroom, we also place importance on online ordering," he added.

Updated information on all Eid clothing or products will be available on Gentle Park's Verified Facebook page and website -- www.gentlepark.com. Products can be ordered online from 49 stores across the country.











