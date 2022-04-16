

The importance of mental health for women

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed every May since 1949, which reminds us that mental health, is an important part of overall health and well-being of a person. But what does the term "mental health" really mean in to our life? If I break it down for easier way-which is 'Mental health' includes our emotional, spiritual psychological and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps to determine how we handle our stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. During a current research overall around the world people suffer a mental illness and the threat of life is at stakes. For example the mental illness or weakness can lead people to drowning in to frustration and if it's not treated in early stage it developed into depression and which most of the time cause to be violent towards themselves and others as well, if I recall recently 2 incidents we all have witnessed in social media and through news. The gentleman from Bangladesh who have decided to commit suicide under depression and he did choose to take his life so brutally. And the second example of a former American beauty pageant title winner Miss USA cheapie Kryst took her life in Manhattan on February. And the reason was dealing with high functioning depression which she had to hide from every one, due to the lack of opportunity to share or find others to help through right measured support by an experts, friends, family etc. there's such a stigma around seeking help for mental health issues, because no one sees the struggles behind it. And in my understanding that level of depression can grow from the surrounds pressures, and judgmental statement for others mental health issues-special the social system make it a big deal if someone is having mental illnesses, treatment and medications. I think people who are not mentally ill but their way of addressing these issues also could be the reason for one not to be being able to open up and ask for help. In current research and findings also says the same, there has been increasing acknowledgement of the important role mental health plays in achieving global development goals, as illustrated by the inclusion of mental health in the Sustainable Development Goals. Depression is one of the leading causes of disability. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds. People with severe mental health conditions die prematurely - as much as two decades early - due to preventable physical conditions. people with mental health conditions often experience severe human rights violations, discrimination, and stigma-despite progress in some countries-it clearly shows the alarming sign of death threats. It can be harder to "see" when someone is struggling with a mental health disorder. This is why people of all ages need to feel safe and supported in sharing that even though they may seem to be "okay" on the outside, they are, in fact, struggling on the inside. They need to know that it doesn't make them weak; rather, it makes them courageous to ask for help. The American psychologist Carl Rogers once said, "True empathy is always free of any evaluative or diagnostic quality. This comes across to the recipient with some surprise. If I am not being judged, perhaps I am not so evil or abnormal as I have thought."

Mental health wellness matters. And it is the time to bring that awareness to every individual. I'm concern and worried by thinking of the future. I see nothing but a danger of no coming back, if we fail to take the action now. Social support is very important when you're learning how to cope with mental illness . We are social creatures-we must not forget it, and need to feel seen, included, understood, and accepted. It hurts to feel rejected, shamed, or judged for what we are struggling with. Unfortunately the stigma that is often tied to a mental health diagnosis can be a big hurdle in this regard. People self-medicate with drugs or alcohol, they suffer in silence, or try to pretend they're okay when they're not. "Stigma" can be defined as "a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality, or person." In modern terms, use the scar is figurative: stigma most often refers to a set of negative and often unfair beliefs that a society or group of people have about something. Most people who commit suicide have a diagnosable mental disorder - most commonly a depressive disorder or a substance abuse disorder. Four times as many men than women commit suicide, though women make more attempts (Johns Hopkins Medicine). How dangerous it can be if we don't come up with empathy and supporting mindset for each other. The importance of mental health -to get rid of such struggle and pain people been through. Mental illness is a physical illness of the human brain-that causes disturbances in thinking, behavior, energy or emotion that make it difficult to cope with the ordinary demands of life. Research is starting to uncover the complicated causes of these diseases which can include genetics, brain chemistry, brain structure, experiencing trauma and/or having another medical condition, like heart disease, over tension etc. The two most common mental health conditions are: Anxiety Disorders - More than 18% of adults each year struggle with some type of anxiety, including [PTSD]post traumatic stress disorder, [OCD] obsessive compulsive disorder, panic disorder, generalised anxiety disorder, and specific phobias. Mood Disorders - Mood disorders, such as depression and bipolar depression affect nearly 10% of adults each year and are characterised by difficulties in regulating one's mood. What you can do help and cure this-Although the general perception of mental illness has improved over the past decades, studies show that stigma against mental illness is still powerful, largely due to media stereotypes and lack of education, and that people tend to attach negative approach to mental health conditions at a far higher rate than to other diseases and disabilities, such as cancer, available for proper treatment. Stigma and misinformation can feel like overwhelming obstacles for someone who is struggling with a mental health condition. Things need to be done to help yourself:

* Showing individuals respect and acceptance removes a significant barrier to successfully coping with their illness. Having people see you as an individual and not as your illness can make the biggest difference for someone who is struggling with their mental health.

* Advocating within our circles of influence helps ensure these individuals have the same rights and opportunities as other members of your church, school and community.

* Learning more about mental health allows us to provide helpful support to those affected in our families and communities.

* exercise, meditation, yoga , good diet, water, your food habit helps to re-wire the brain function more proactively. And physical exercise help to build the brain muscle to gain strength-which servers you during your performance in life. Recently I have joined my hands with organisations "GLTS' as power board director and a principal director of GLTS wellness Club, where I & my team specifically focusing on wellness of mental and physical health and it's importance to our life to build a better healthy world by educating the mind, from all the aspects of life. The importance of self awareness, values, empathy, coping mechanism, wellness re-treat sessions to transform, re-build the mindfulness to reflect the purposes of life in life. This topic is my prime focus and close to my heart to spread the awareness of self worthiness in every individuals mind. One thing we must not forget that life isn't going to be easy, or just a straight line- because life is all about curving them , polishing them every day by evolving. Very simple mantra of life to give in to yourself by taping into the inner journey of your life, let yourself to vibe with the positive mindset, and trust me you will gain tremendous miracle power of you, to thrive in life into the happiness and fulfilment.

Articles written by 'Mehjabin Prodhan

Faiza" Author, Entrepreneur,Philanthropist, social worker, Deputy Managing Director

