

Pop of Color recognized 50 self-reliant women

Tinker Jannat Meem, founder of Pop of Colour, presented mementos to all the awardees.

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Farida Yasmin, Monir Hasan, Head of Prothom Alo Division, Meheruba Reza, Vice President of BRAC Bank Tara Division, were present as guests at the event.

Speakers on the occasion discussed expansion of women's businesses, branding, healthcare, beauty skills development, etc.

"We are recognizing 50 women who have become self-reliant after overcoming many adversities. We are not giving away any awards. We are acknowledging these hard working girls so that other women in our community can be inspired to see them," said Tinker Jannat Mim.

Daraz Bangladesh was the main sponsor of the event, powered by Golden Rose, in association with M & M and Square Toiletries. Co-sponsored by Luxe & Purity.

, Pop of color is one of the registered female communities in Bangladesh. Launched in 2014, the organization aims to help girls become physically, mentally and financially self-sufficient. Pop of Color has helped more than 15,000 girls directly and indirectly become financially independent in the last eight years.









"Sarbajaya 2022" was organised by Pop of Colour Ltd recently presented recognitions to 50 self-reliant successful women in their respective professions, as part of programmes organized throughout the month of March. 'Sarbajaya' was held at Hotel Amari Dhaka.Tinker Jannat Meem, founder of Pop of Colour, presented mementos to all the awardees.Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Farida Yasmin, Monir Hasan, Head of Prothom Alo Division, Meheruba Reza, Vice President of BRAC Bank Tara Division, were present as guests at the event.Speakers on the occasion discussed expansion of women's businesses, branding, healthcare, beauty skills development, etc."We are recognizing 50 women who have become self-reliant after overcoming many adversities. We are not giving away any awards. We are acknowledging these hard working girls so that other women in our community can be inspired to see them," said Tinker Jannat Mim.Daraz Bangladesh was the main sponsor of the event, powered by Golden Rose, in association with M & M and Square Toiletries. Co-sponsored by Luxe & Purity., Pop of color is one of the registered female communities in Bangladesh. Launched in 2014, the organization aims to help girls become physically, mentally and financially self-sufficient. Pop of Color has helped more than 15,000 girls directly and indirectly become financially independent in the last eight years.