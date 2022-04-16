

Keeping a healthy hair during Ramadan

Fasting during the blessed month of Ramadan gives us many spiritual, emotional and physical benefits; it also helps purifying body from bad chemicals and food additives in our meals and drinks, which of course will improve your hair and skin. Its important to follow Ramadan rules, but Ramadan is coming this year during hot months with high temperatures, so its very important to keep your hair hydrated as it is for the rest of the body.

Maintain your body water levels: Re-compensate lost water during fasting hours with herbal teas, as these drinks will preserve your fluid levels and refresh your body. Avoid sweet or caffeinated drinks that cause dehydration and other problems like migraine.

You can try coconut water if possible: it hydrates body better than normal water and it is rich with minerals and electrolytes. Mostly, professional athletes use it as a natural alternative to re-compensate lost ions.

Eat well and right: Due to the long fasting hours, over-eating is usual during iftar; however, you should always choose the healthiest available Ramadan food for iftar. Consuming salty and fried food does not just make you lose more fluids, but also does not give you the nutrients your body needs.

Hair needs a good balance of Omega 3, essential fatty acids and vitamins to stay strong and glimmering. Besides, breaking fast with dates and a cup of lukewarm water mixed with lemon and ginger cleans your organs from harmful elements.

Do not forget fruits and vegetables, with good amounts of seeds and proteins. Watermelon has 90% water, so it is a good fluid supply, too.

Take care of your hair: Hot temperatures, fasting and harsh humidity in the Middle East countries are bad for your hair: that means you need to give it more care and attention to keep it at its best.

Many shampoo brands present in markets contain sulphur derivatives. These substances pull out natural oils from your hair and dry it; consequently, using free-sulfur cosmetic products is important during Ramadan to preserve your hair and keep it hydrated.

Another tip to guarantee the necessary nutrition to your hair: massage it with coconut oil, it will assure the necessary humidity and nutrition for your hair.

Can I cut my hair during Ramadan?

Many people also wonder if they can cut their hair during Ramadan. The answer is yes: there is no medical or religious reason not to cut your hair during this holy month; you can change your hairstyle in Ramadan, too.

Avoid long periods of sun exposure: To keep your activity during fasting, we advise you to stay away from sun. Spend your day in a mild-weather place and avoid extreme exercises. Eating fruits during the fast breaking is a great idea, as they contain enough fluids that will keep you and your hair hydrated. Avoid coffee and tea as it causes thirst and drought. To have an energetic boost, drink diluted fruit juices.

