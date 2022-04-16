

Capitalism



As you all know by name, capitalism is the system in which our countries trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit. The idea of capitalism has come from people's greed.



Capitalism started a long ago, when humans were one hunter gatherers. Back then, they would have to do everything themselves including making clothes, farming, hunting, and many more things. When the capitalistic idea came into effect, people started to charge others for their goods and services. The form of currency back then was originally gold, but as the gold form got rarer and rarer, notes were invented. Since then, capitalism has started to take over the world, which we now see in our day to day lives.



However, capitalism didn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, but people decided to use the concept to make profit, even on basic necessities. This brings us to current day things, were people even have to pay for basic needs.



The main factor that makes capitalism as bad as it is the want for materialistic things. Nowadays, we see people in Lamborghinis and Ferraris, and even owning expensive brands. These people have the greed of materialistic things.



The greediness eventually overwhelms them, and as we can see, due to this, only a handful of altruistic people are left behind to focus on doing well for others. Most people are fully focused on what they can make. Some people own million dollar houses and cars, but the moment it comes to giving someone in need a couple of dollars, all of a sudden they apparently have no money. People do this because of their selfishness, as nowadays everyone is interested in the way to make profits. If you can't help someone, they won't help you. Everyone's mindset is set to focus on themselves, no one else.



Today's world is a world of selfish people. For instance, if we take a look at the medical and scientific contributions, hundreds of thousands people are dying every year just because they can't afford the required medication. This is how profit is being chosen over lives. The idea of making profit has truly corrupted many of us.



Another thing that we can notice in the world of inventions that is, people are patenting their work. Why? Well, the people who are discovering these things are trying to ensure that no one else can steal their work and take credit. They only do the research for money. It's not the intention to help humanity. Everyone knows that if someone were to make a life changing discovery, they would be rich. The amount of money that they could earn corrupts people. Everyone tries to find these discoveries. Almost none is inclined to invent remedial for the good of mankind.

Patenting work means that you do not care about helping others. A patent ensures that no one can access and use your research. Sadly, this means that if one scientist was to need a piece of information for something important like the cure for cancer, and if someone else had it, the work would not be given to the scientist as it had been patented. This has a severe and massive impact on the releasing of life changing medicines. It could possibly delay cures by years.



The idea of capitalism has also sparked controversy worldwide about whether or not there are actually cures for diseases like diabetes, cancer, Coronavirus, Alzheimer's, and many more diseases, because no one in the royal family has died or suffered from these diseases.



There is the idea, which is called the Big Pharma Theory, which suggests that the royal family has been hiding the cures to certain diseases. While many of us ask ourselves, what they benefit from doing so, the answer is simple. If they were to give an immediate, working cure, they would lose money. How? Well, if a cure was to go out, people would stop buying treatment and just buy the cure. This would mean that after the people had been cured, there would be no source of income from the treatments.

The cure would be a onetime payment, whereas the treatments take more and more money out of you. People now just look at each other as a way of making profit. Altruism is slowly diminishing, greed is increasing. The lack of consideration of others has consumed us with the need to make more money, more than what we need, just for materialistic things. Branded shirts, cool cars, nice watches, beautiful houses, are all examples of materialistic things.



A 1990 car would serve the same purpose as a 2022 Lamborghini, to travel, to get around. An old house would serve the same purpose as a new one, to shelter. Expensive watches to the same thing as cheap watches, they display time. The same goes on for many more things, including food, clothing and many more basic necessities.



In essence, it is certain that capitalistic view have rapidly taken over our world. These views leave behind not much space for altruism. Sadly, the kindness and genuine intentions are no longer in peoples' hearts. Humanity as we know it has been overcome by greed, and it is certain that the culprit here is capitalism. People regard each other as a means of profit. Capitalism has made many people deceive others in hopes of making money out of it.



The writer is an 8th grade student, Sirius College, Melbourne, Australia











