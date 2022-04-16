Video
Saturday, 16 April, 2022
5 held for murder in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 15: Rapid Action Battalion members on Friday arrested five people in connection with a murder in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila that went viral on social media.
The arrestees are Mohammad Ali, Mohammadul, Abdullah, Abdul Aziz and Nurul Haque, residents of the Sadar upazila.
They were arrested from Teknaf during a drive at around 4 am, said a Rab media release. The arrestees have been accused of hacking to death 40-year-old Morshed Ali, an irrigation project lessee, on April 7 near Cheranghar railway station.
Accused Mahmudul, with his companions, wanted to take over the irrigation project from Morshed so that they could charge more money from the farmers for water supply.  But Morshed refused.
According to Rab officials, the arrestees during interrogation said that Morshed was a barrier for them to take over the project. That's why they murdered him in a planned way.      -UNB



