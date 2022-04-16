AL makes judiciary partisan: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said court verdicts are going against the people of the country and democracy because the Awami League government had made the judiciary partisan.

He made the allegation at an iftar party organized by Dhaka Mahanagar South BNP at Mahanagar Natyamancha in the capital on Friday.

Family members of the missing party leaders also spoke on the occasion.

The BNP Secretary General said, "The Awami League government wants to establish a disguised one-party system of governance in this country in a planned manner. That is why they have destroyed all the independent institutions of the country one by one. "

The BNP Acting Chairman from London addressed the Iftar function as the chief guest under the chairmanship of South BNP Convener Abdus Salam.

The BNP Secretary General complained, "Most recently, the government has instructed to start false case against Dr Zubaida Rahman. But she was never involved in politics. In this way, the monster government controlled our judiciary and destroyed its independence."

An illegitimate government illegally seized power by using the state apparatus," said Fakhrul and added, Not only that, after seizing power, they have already destroyed democracy, destroyed every state institution and plunged the people of Bangladesh into a dark hole.

False cases have been filed against our 3.5 million people, more than 800 leaders and activists have been abducted, and thousands have been killed, the BNP leader said and called upon all the political parties to unite to overcome this horrible situation.











