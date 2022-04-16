Uphold non-communal spirit of Liberation War: Quader

"Protect the sanctity of Ramadan alongside the celebrations of Pahela Baishakh." This was Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's curt message on Bengali New Year, as he called for upholding the non-communal spirit of the Liberation War in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh believes in non-communal spirit. No religion allows any excess in its name. We should uphold the non-communal spirit of the great Liberation War by practicing our respective religion," he said at a presser Thursday morning. "Today's pledge for the Awami League is to carry out all its activities in line with the expectations and dreams of the people ahead of the next election," he said. Besides, Quader also vowed to take forward the positive progress of the Awami League "in fulfilling the dreams of the people of this country as a well-organised, more modern and smart political party". "This time, Baishakh has come in the month of Ramadan, so the people of the country should protect the sanctity of Ramadan alongside the celebrations of the first Baishakh, an integral part of Bengali culture," he said.

He hoped that the irresistible journey of development and prosperity of the Awami League would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "The ruling party is also determined to spread the non-communal spirit in the politics of the country keeping the spirit of the Liberation War unhurt," he said.

Calling on all democratic, patriotic and progressive forces to play a responsible role in institutionalising democracy, the Awami League general secretary asked all to work together to accelerate the ongoing development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. -UNB













