Dolphin jetty of PCT goes into operation next week

CHATTOGRAM Apr 15: Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) with the total handling capacity of 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers will go into operation in July.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Jetty of PCT will go into operation the next week.

CPA sources said the Dolphin Jetty (RM-8) will go into operation to handle edible oil only.

Feeling the necessity of quick handling of edible oil, the CPA management has taken the initiative to launch the jetty as early as possible, CPA sources said.

Engineer Mizanur Rahman, Project Director, told the Daily Observer that the construction works of the PCT have been completed.

"I hope the PCT will go into operation in July," he confirmed.

Meanwhile the evaluation of five foreign organisations has already been completed for appointment as a Transaction Adviser for PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership).

The organisations are Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) of Saudi Arabia, DP World (Dubai Port) of Dubai, PSA of Singapore, Adani of India and APM of Denmark.

The PPP Authority is likely to appoint the selected firm to operate PCT. The Ministry of Shipping took the decision of operation of PCT under PPP (Public Private Partnership) in August in 2020.

Accordingly, the PPP Authority invited Expression for Interest (EOI) for appointment of a Transaction Adviser to resolve the situation created over the appointment of an operator for Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) of Chattogram Port under PPP.

According to circular of the PPP, the assignment of the Transaction Adviser is to ascertain and recommend the required numbers of operational equipment (Container and Cargo Handling) for PCT.

The Adviser will also deal with business case developed for PCT and support to finalize the concession agreement as per PPP laws in Bangladesh.

CPA sources said the Annual container handling capacity of the PCT is 4.45 lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of containers.

With the completion of the project, the vessel may take berth in the PCT within the shortest possible time because of terminal being very near to estuary of Karnaphuli River. The cost of project is estimated at Tk1, 532 crore within the target.

The PCT is situated over 32 acres of land with three berths of total 600 meters length and three vessels with 9.5 draft vessels will be able to take berth at a time in the terminal.

To cater the demand of the increasing trend of containerization, the CPA had started the construction works of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) with the assistance of Bangladesh Army.











