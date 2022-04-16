DU journo ‘thrashed’ by BCL member

A Dhaka University (DU) correspondent of a news portal has alleged that he was beaten up in his room by a Bangladesh Chhatra League activist for failing to mention the name of a BCL leader in his reports.

The victim, Ashiqul Haque Rifat, is a second-year student of the mass communication and journalism department. He also works for 'The Daily Campus' and a resident of Sir A F Rahman Hall.

In his complaint to the university authorities, Ashiqul claimed that Farhan Tanveer Nasif, a second-year student of the department of linguistics and a resident of the same hall, roughed him up on Thursday for not mentioning the name of Al Nahiyan Khan Joy, the president of BCL central unit, in his reports."Nasif and I had an altercation earlier for not highlighting Al Nahiyan Khan Joy's name in a report. On Thursday, we had an argument over the same issue and he thrashed me," Ashiqul said. When contacted, Nasif denied the allegation. Riazul Islam, president of Sir AF Rahman hall BCL unit, said, "I had a chat with both of them individually."

AFR hall provost, Prof Saiful Haque said, "A two-member committee will be formed to probe the allegations. Action will be taken against the accused following the probe report." -UNB









