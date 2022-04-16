Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU journo ‘thrashed’ by BCL member

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

A Dhaka University (DU) correspondent of a news portal has alleged that he was beaten up in his room by a Bangladesh Chhatra League activist for failing to mention the name of a BCL leader in his reports.
The victim, Ashiqul Haque Rifat, is a second-year student of the mass communication and journalism department. He also works for 'The Daily Campus' and a resident of Sir A F Rahman Hall.
In his complaint to the university authorities, Ashiqul claimed that Farhan Tanveer Nasif, a second-year student of the department of linguistics and a resident of the same hall, roughed him up on Thursday for not mentioning the name of Al Nahiyan Khan Joy, the president of BCL central unit, in his reports."Nasif and I had an altercation earlier for not highlighting Al Nahiyan Khan Joy's name in a report. On Thursday, we had an argument over the same issue and he thrashed me," Ashiqul said. When contacted, Nasif denied the allegation. Riazul Islam, president of Sir AF Rahman hall BCL unit, said, "I had a chat with both of them individually."
AFR hall provost, Prof Saiful Haque said, "A two-member committee will be formed to probe the allegations. Action will be taken against the accused following the probe report."     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 held for murder in Cox’s Bazar
Man dies in police custody in Lalmonirhat
27 new Covid cases in 24hrs
AL makes judiciary partisan: Fakhrul
Pakistan military dismisses Khan’s theory US conspired to oust him as PM
Students of the Fine Arts Department of Dhaka University
Uphold non-communal spirit of Liberation War: Quader
Dolphin jetty of PCT goes into operation next week


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft