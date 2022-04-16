Real Madrid look to send Sevilla into scrap for La Liga top four

MADRID, APR 15: Real Madrid against Sevilla on Sunday could have been a key game in La Liga's title race but instead it will decide the extent of Madrid's lead and how worried Sevilla should be about finishing in the top four.

A Real Madrid win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan would send them 15 points clear of Sevilla, who at the end of January were only five points behind the leaders, with a game in hand.

But a disappointing run of three wins from 11 league games has seen Sevilla fade away from the fight for the title and drift into the scrap for the Champions League places as local rivals Real Betis and Atletico Madrid look to take advantage. A 4-2 victory over struggling Granada last weekend was much-needed for Julen Lopetegui's side, even if it required two dramatic late goals in injury-time, Rafa Mir and Papu Gomez

leaving it late to snatch the win. -AFP







