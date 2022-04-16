Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Chennai's Chahar ruled out of IPL with back injury

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, APR 15: Chennai Super Kings pace bowler Deepak Chahar, the second-most expensive player at the Indian Premier League auction, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury, organisers said Friday.
Chahar, known for his ability to swing the new ball, was acquired for $1.85 million in the February auction, the highest figure after Ishan Kishan who was sold to Mumbai Indians for $2 million.
The bowler, 29, was expected to join his team in late April but the injury has put paid to his plans.
Chahar's absence appears to have affected Chennai's team balance, with the side losing their first four matches on the trot.
The four-time winners finally tasted their first victory of the season on Wednesday when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Only Mumbai Indians, winless after five games, are below them on the points table.
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19.
"He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," organisers said in a press release.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marseille have eyes on European trophy and Champions League return
Tsitsipas, Zverev coast into Monte Carlo quarter-finals
Real Madrid look to send Sevilla into scrap for La Liga top four
Liverpool, ManC face defining moment in FA Cup clash
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Leicester fight back to set up Conference League semi with Mourinho's Roma
Chennai's Chahar ruled out of IPL with back injury
No regrets on not grabbing 6 in 6, says Virandeep Singh


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft