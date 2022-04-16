Video
No regrets on not grabbing 6 in 6, says Virandeep Singh

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Bipin Dani

Malaysia's Virandeep Singh, who took five wickets in five balls (against Push Sports Delhi) in Nepal ProClub Championship has "no regrets" on not being able to grab 6 in 6.
The 23-year-old, who is also the opening batter (and wicket keeper) but also bowls spin grabbed five wickets in five balls but one batter was run out in the second ball of his last over on Monday.
Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Nepal, he said, "no regrets. I'm happy I took 5 in 5 balls".
"To be honest with you, I didn't know I had taken 5 wickets in that over. Only when I was going for the Man of the Match presentation did they tell me I had taken 5 and there were 6 wickets in the entire over".
"I was told to bowl the 20th over of the match by the captain and my only goal was to restrict them to as low as I could, I wasn't really thinking about wickets at that time but the goal was to contain. It just happened for me, the wicket was very supportive for spinners and I guess it was meant to be for me", he added.
"It's an amazing feeling to achieve such a feat. I never had that in mind, as I was just focused on doing the job for my team, but of course it's a massive confidence boost for me now as a bowler and I hope to contribute more as a bowler to the national team".
"The opposition team coach was my coach during the Everest premier league when I played for Chitwan tigers last year and he had put an Instagram story the night before our match saying something along the lines of 'when your next match is against Viran and he's on top of his game'. It was a photo of him looking worried. He actually meant that for my batting, as I'm primarily a batsman. And the next day when this happened, he came up to and said 'I had prepared for your batting, but what was this all about. And we just had a laugh about it".
"Overall, a memorable day for me, my family, my team, and the country as well", Malaysxia-born Virandeep Singh, whose foremothers were Indians, signed off.





No regrets on not grabbing 6 in 6, says Virandeep Singh


