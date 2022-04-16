Video
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:50 AM
Juve confirm Cuadrado's one-year extension

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

MILAN, APR 15: Juventus announced on Friday a one-year extension to Juan Cuadrado's contract which now runs until the end of next season.
Italian media report that the extension until June 2023 was automatic after Cuadrado played his 40th match of the season at Cagliari last weekend.
Juve are also reportedly in negotiations for a longer deal for Cuadrado, who was out of contract at the end of this campaign, which would keep him at the club until 2024.
That deal would also spread his five million euro ($5.4 million) salary across two seasons in an attempt to lower costs.
Juve recently decided to release playmaker Paulo Dybala for free in the summer as part of the same strategy.
Colombia international Cuadrado moved to Juve from Chelsea in 2015 and has won five Serie A titles and four Italian Cups since, playing 262 times for the Turin giants in all competitions.    -AFP


