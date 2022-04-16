U-2000 Int'l Rating Chess begins

U-2000 Int'l Rating Chess tournament, organized by Manha's Castle, has began from today (Friday) at Manha's Castle Hall RH Home Center in the city.

FM Iqbal Bin Anwar (Dawn), senior executive director and head of games and welfare of Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Chess Federation's (BCF) joint secretary Masudur Rahman Mallick Dipu and international chess arbiter Haroon Or Rashid were present as special guests, presided over by Manha's Castle's president Lokman Hossain Mollah (Lavlu).

Manha's Castle general secretary candidate master Sohel Chowdhury was also present on the occasion.

A total of 84 players under 2000 rating and without rating are taking part in the three-day event, sponsored by Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC in collaboration with BCF.

In the first round, forty one players won their respective games and secured full point.

They are Tutul Dhar, Shariatullah, Ariful Amin, Zahid Choudhury, Mukitul Islam Ripon, Dewan Shahidul Amin, Abdul Momin, Firoz Ahmed, Nurul Islam Emon, Nasim Hossain Bhuiyan, MM Zahirul Islam, Jadunath Biswas, Rashedul Hasan, Nasir Uddin, Asaduzzaman Ahad, Sarwar Hossain Ullas, Tahmidul Haque, Moniruzzaman Masud, Jewel Kan, Asifur Rahman, Din Mohammad, Zahiduzzaman, Yasin Arafat, Moniruzzaman Moni, Abdur Rauf, Rezaul Islam Babu, Shahidul Islam, Zahidul Islam, AB Bappi, Anikuzzaman Anu, Zakir Hossain, Anis Sikder, Anwar Hossain Dulal, Dr. Ratan Kumar Pal, Abijit Barua, Shamsul Kabir Chowdhury Hasan, Mohiuddin, Kazi Moshiqur Rahman and MFA Chowdhury.

In the day's first round matches, Hasan beat Avik, Tutul beat Khalid, Shariat beat Bablu, Arif beat Monir, Zahid beat Faruk, Ripon beat Osman, Dewan Shahidul beat Zoynal, Momin beat Rashid, Firoz beat Tanvir, Emon beat Shahjahan, Nasim beat Ipsha, Mohiuddin beat Ataur, Zahir beat Milon, Jodunath beat Mahbubur, Rashed beat Ali, Nasir beat Faisal, Ahad beat Siam, Ullas beat Ridwan, Tahmid beat Neelava, Masud beat Kamrul, Jewel beat Firoz, Asif beat Aziz, Din beat Pritam, Zahiduzzaman beat Rene, Arafat beat Pine, Moni beat Araf, Rauf beat Mostafiz, Sajid beat Sajid Safayat, Anu beat Fahmida, Zakir beat Priyoman, Anis Sikder beat Anisur, Moshiq beat Tipu, Chowdhury beat Shahidur, Dulal beat Asifur, Abijit beat Razibul and Shamsul beat Tanvir Sobhan and Dr Ratan got a walk-over against Gaffar.

The winners of the seven round Swiss-League competition will be given cash prize of Taka fifty thousand and Walton gift items worth Taka fifty thousand.

The third round matches start tomorrow (Saturday) at 10 am at the same place. -BSS









