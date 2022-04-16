Bangabandhu started green-agriculture revolution: Palak

NATORE, Apr 15: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started the green revolution in agriculture.

"Today, we have achieved prosperity in agriculture following the philosophy of Bangabandhu", he said.

The state minister said this as the chief guest while distributing agri-inputs at subsidized prices among farmers at Singra upazila auditorium this morning with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) MM Samirul Islam in the chair.

"Bangabandhu always spoke about using the power of land and people to build a golden Bangla. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has become a food-surplus country," he added.

Fertilizer, seeds and irrigation system have been made easily and available. Small and marginal farmers of the country are getting regular incentives for production of different crops. Agricultural equipment, including harvesters and power threshers, are being provided at fifty percent subsidized price. -BSS

Palak said that following the philosophy of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing 'My Village, My City' program. The villages have been awakened by the light of electricity. All civic amenities including health, education, roads, and internet now reached the village.

The state minister further said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has transformed Bangladesh from a least developed country into a developing country with honesty, talent and courage.

"After a journey of 13 years, we are now a traveler from a middle-income country to a developed country," he further added.

BSS



