Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Bangabandhu started green-agriculture revolution: Palak

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

NATORE, Apr 15: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Friday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman started the green revolution in agriculture.
"Today, we have achieved prosperity in agriculture following the philosophy of Bangabandhu", he said.
The state minister said this as the chief guest while distributing agri-inputs at subsidized prices among farmers at Singra upazila auditorium this morning with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) MM Samirul Islam in the chair.
"Bangabandhu always spoke about using the power of land and people to build a golden Bangla. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has become a food-surplus country," he added.
Fertilizer, seeds and irrigation system have been made easily and available. Small and marginal farmers of the country are getting regular incentives for production of different crops. Agricultural equipment, including harvesters and power threshers, are being provided at fifty percent subsidized price.     -BSS
Palak said that following the philosophy of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing 'My Village, My City' program. The villages have been awakened by the light of electricity. All civic amenities including health, education, roads, and internet now reached the village.
The state minister further said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has transformed Bangladesh from a least developed country into a developing country with honesty, talent and courage.
"After a journey of 13 years, we are now a traveler from a middle-income country to a developed country," he further added.
BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu started green-agriculture revolution: Palak
Magura onion farmers in tears as prices plummet
Pahela Baishakh Celebration on Campuses
Book review programme on the book 'Bangladesh Sthapati'
PU Pro-VC presides over a meeting of the Complaints Committee at PU
5th grader tied to pillar, tortured in Chuadanga
Thakurgaon farmers fear crops loss after hailstorm
Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Employment and Resilience


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft