Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Magura onion farmers in tears as prices plummet

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

MAGURA, Apr 15: Strange as it may seem, but a bumper harvest has left many onion farmers in Magura in tears. Forget profit, they are struggling to recover even their production cost this year.
Falling prices of the kitchen staple across Bangladesh are forcing these poor farmers to go for distress sales in the absence of any warehousing option that helps prevent a price collapse in case of a bumper yield.
An essential part of the diets of millions of Bangladeshis, rich and poor, onions add flavour and texture to every meal. Besides, the pungent bulb is a rich source of key daily nutrients.
Every year, Bangladesh witnesses onion crises. However, this year, farmers in Magura are facing a problem of plenty-basically more supplies and less demand.
Right from seed sowing to spraying fertilisers and pesticides, the per hectare production cost of onions comes to around Tk 1,200-1,300. This includes labour cost though.
But the current wholesale onion price in Bangladesh is Tk 600 to 650 per mound, according to these farmers.
"I spent Tk 60-70 thousand on production of onions. But I will get only Tk 30-35 thousand by selling the produce at the current market price," says Sudhir Kumar Biswas, a farmer of Goaldah village in Sreepur upazila.     -UNB
Shakhawat Khandaker, another farmer from Sarangdia village of the upazila, says that it costs them Tk 900 to Tk 1,000 to produce one mound of onion.
"Then there are marketing costs too. But we are being forced to sell onions in the market at Tk 600-650 per mound, thus counting the losses," he says.
According to the district agriculture extension department (DAE), the pungent bulb is cultivated across 315 hectares of land in Sreepur upazila every year. The yield per hectare is 15 metric tonnes while the total yield is 6,725 metric tonnes.
"This year, there has already been a bumper harvest. Varities like Lal Teer King, Lal Teer Hybrid and Bari Onion-1 have been planted across the upazila," an official says.
Last year, onions were planted across 5,300 hectares of land.
Meanwhile, Salma Jahan Nipa, the upazila agriculture officer, says that the target is to bring 6,380 hectares of land in the district under onion cultivation this season.
"The agriculture department officers have been regularly advising the onion growers at the field level," she says.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu started green-agriculture revolution: Palak
Magura onion farmers in tears as prices plummet
Pahela Baishakh Celebration on Campuses
Book review programme on the book 'Bangladesh Sthapati'
PU Pro-VC presides over a meeting of the Complaints Committee at PU
5th grader tied to pillar, tortured in Chuadanga
Thakurgaon farmers fear crops loss after hailstorm
Programme on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Employment and Resilience


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft