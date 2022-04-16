

A member of Queen's Royal Hussars Regiment (L) helps a young child as a group of migrants disembark from a UK Border Force boat at the port of Dover having being picked up crossing the English Channel from France on April 15 at Dover, on the south-east coast of England. Britain will send migrants and asylum seekers who cross the Channel thousands of miles away to Rwanda under a controversial deal announced Thursday as the government tries to clamp down on record numbers of people making the perilous journey. photo : AFP