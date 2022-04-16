Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi discusses Ukraine, South China Sea with top Vietnam leader

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

New Delhi, Apr 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with general secretary of the Communist party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong and exchanged views on regional and global issues, including the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the situation in the South China Sea.
In their telephonic conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the rapid pace of wide-ranging cooperation under the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which was established during Modi's visit to Vietnam in 2016, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.
They complimented each other on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"Spoke with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam H. E. Nguyen Phu Trong today. We exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and agreed to promote closer cooperation in our economic, trade and defence engagement," PM Modi said in a tweet.
PM Modi also reiterated Vietnam's importance as an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision, and sought to enhance the scope of the bilateral relationship, besides working for expeditious progress on existing initiatives.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five million people have fled war in Ukraine: UN
China holds drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit
A member of Queen's Royal Hussars Regiment (L) helps a young child
Modi discusses Ukraine, South China Sea with top Vietnam leader
Bankrupt Sri Lanka rations fuel as crisis worsens
503 civilians killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor
Finland 'highly likely' to apply to join NATO: minister
People shout slogans during an ongoing anti-government demonstration


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft