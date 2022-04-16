Video
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:49 AM
503 civilians killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region: governor

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

KHARKIV, Apr 15:  At least 503 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, the local governor said Thursday.
Oleg Synegubov wrote on Telegram that the dead included 24 children.
"This is an innocent civilian population, we will not forgive them for any life!" he wrote.
Synegubov said Russian forces had carried out 34 rocket and artillery strikes across Kharkiv, leaving one person dead and eight wounded.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city with a pre-war population of some 1.5 million, is located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.    -AFP


