Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers lay siege to BMDA office in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 15: A group of ethnic farmers on Monday staged a sit-in in front of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) headquarters in Rajshahi,  protesting the deaths of two farmers who allegedly committed suicide for not getting irrigation water for their land.
Rakshagola Coordinating Committee and Centre for Capacity Building of Voluntary Organization jointly arranged the protest. Rozina Hembrum, wife of deceased farmer Abhinath Marandi and Sushil Marandi, brother of deceased Ravi Marandi joined the protest.
Earlier in the morning, the agitators held a human chain programme in front of deputy commissioner's office and later on handed over a memorandum to DC, demanding trial for those who are responsible for the suicide of two farmers.  
On March 23, Marandi, a Santal community member of Nimghatu Village in Godagari Upazila, and his cousin Abhinath consumed poison for not getting irrigation water for their land.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farmers lay siege to BMDA office in Rajshahi
Four murdered in three districts
Pahela Baishakh celebrated in dists
UP member sent to jail for raping NGO worker
Bumper potato yield brings smile on growers’ faces at Lalmohan
Two electrocuted in Rajshahi, Mymensingh
Six nabbed with drugs in three districts
Two found dead in Patuakhali, Tangail


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft