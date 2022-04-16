Farmers lay siege to BMDA office in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 15: A group of ethnic farmers on Monday staged a sit-in in front of Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) headquarters in Rajshahi, protesting the deaths of two farmers who allegedly committed suicide for not getting irrigation water for their land.

Rakshagola Coordinating Committee and Centre for Capacity Building of Voluntary Organization jointly arranged the protest. Rozina Hembrum, wife of deceased farmer Abhinath Marandi and Sushil Marandi, brother of deceased Ravi Marandi joined the protest.

Earlier in the morning, the agitators held a human chain programme in front of deputy commissioner's office and later on handed over a memorandum to DC, demanding trial for those who are responsible for the suicide of two farmers.

On March 23, Marandi, a Santal community member of Nimghatu Village in Godagari Upazila, and his cousin Abhinath consumed poison for not getting irrigation water for their land.