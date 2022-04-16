Four murdered in three districts

Four people including a minor child have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jhenidah, Noakhali and Naogaon, in in three days.

JHENIDAH: Two activists of Juba League were hacked to death in a clash between two rival groups over collecting toll of Kotchandpur Municipality in the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Akhter Hossain, 22, and Jibon Mia, 21, resident of the district.

The clash took place in between two groups of Sramik League and Juba League over controlling the toll collection at Chougacha Bus Stand at around 11pm, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Kotchandpur Circle) Mohaimenul Islam.

At one point, they attacked each other with sharp weapons, which left Jibon Mia dead on spot and Akhter Hossain, Sohag and Sabbir critically injured.

Later, Akhter Hossain succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jashore Medical College Hospital while other injured Sabbir is undergoing treatment there in critical condition, the ASP added.

According to locals, Ashraful, Amirul, Sohag and Mithu of Jatiya Paribahan Sramik League, of Kotchandpur Municipality Mayor's Group, used to control the toll collection at Chougachha Bus Stand. However, another group was assigned with this activity recently. And so, supporters of Don and Hasan of Mayor's Group went there to take over the control of the toll collection in the morning.

Meanwhile, police detained three people including Don for interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotchandpur Police Station (PS) Md Moin Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that efforts are going on to nab the killers.

NOAKHALI: A three-year-old girl was shot to death in her father's lap in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jannatul Ferdous, daughter of Maulana Abu Jaher, 38, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Hazipur Union in the upazila.

The incident took place in Malkar Baper Dokan area in the area at around 3:45pm.

The deceased's cousin Abdullah Al Mamun said a group consisting of 10 to 15 members led by Rimon came into the area in the afternoon and hurled abusive words toward him over cutting the soil from a pond in the area.

While his uncle Jaher along with his child daughter came outside, Rimon also hurled abusive words toward him.

At one stage of altercation, Rimon shot fire at them, leaving Jaher and his daughter injured, Mamun added.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the duo to Dhaka following the deterioration of their condition.

Later, Jannatul succumbed to her injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police arrested Rimon, 25, a resident of Laxminarayanpur Village of the upazila, in this connection.

ASP (Begumganj Circle) Nazmul Hasan Rajib confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the other accused involved in the killing.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: An elderly man, who was injured in a clash in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Rajshahi on Tuesday noon.

Deceased Mahmud Ali Sarder, 68, was a resident of the upazila.

Police and local sources said two groups were locked into a clash following an incident of taking a sand-laded trolley over a private property to a local mosque on Monday, which left Mahmud Ali Sarder and Abdul Aziz, 50, severely injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mohadevpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of their condition.

The relatives of Mahmud Ali Sarder, later, took him to the ICU of Popular Diagnostic Centre from the RMCH.

Later, Mahmud Ali succumbed to his injuries there on Tuesday noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

The deceased's grandson Md Mahfuzur Rahman lodged a murder case with Mohadevpur PS on Tuesday night.

However, the law enforcers arrested four people in this connection.

The arrested persons are: Md Belal Hossain, 47, son of late Afzal Master, Md Abu Helal, 50, Md Mamunur Rashid, and Md Rezaul Karim Bhuttu, 57, residents of Mahinagar Village in the upazila.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that the arrested were produced before the court.









