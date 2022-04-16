Pahela Baishakh celebrated in dists





To mark the day, different programmes were organized in all districts of the country.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The day began with Mangal Shovajatra in the town in the morning. After parading the main streets of the town, it ended at Bogura Shaheed Khokon Shishu Park.

A five-day-long Baishakhi Fair was inaugurated there.

A total of 43 stalls have been set up at the fair.

Later, a discussion meeting was also held at Shaheed Khokon Park.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ziaul Haque attended the programme as chief guest.

Superintend of Police (SP) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Zilla Parishad Chairman Dr Moqbul Hossain, District Awami League (AL) General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Ruhul Amin Bablu, among others, were also present at that time.

Besides, cultural function, art and quiz competitions for children, and prize giving ceremony were also arranged in this connection.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district and upazila administrations, different educational institutions and socio-cultural and non-government organizations organized different programmes in a befitting manner.

A Mangal Shobhajatra at the arrangement of the district administration was brought out from Independence Square in the morning, and it ended at the same venue after parading the main streets of the town.

The programme was followed by a discussion meeting at the stage of Independence Square.

DC Oliur Rahman was present as chief guest while Additional DC (ADC) (General) Sadequr Rahman presided over the meeting.

Additional SP (ASP) Abu Laice Md Illias Ziku, District AL President Advocate Syed Shams-ul- Alam Hiru, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman, Poet Saroz Dev and Freedom Fighter (FF) Mahmudul Haque Shahjada, among others, were also present at the programme.

The speakers in their speech said Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful festivals through which the Bangalis bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.

Later, a cultural function was also held welcoming the Bangla New Year 'Eso Hey Baishakh Eso Eso'.

A Baishakhi Fair was held side by side with quiz competition on the premises of the Independence Square.

Improved diets were also distributed to the jail inmates and the children of Government Shishu Paribar.

The district police adopted tight security measures to ensure law and order for peaceful celebrations of the day with the rich cultural heritage of the Bengalis, said SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam.

The district got festive mood as the Pahela Baishakh was celebrated through active participation of the people from all walks of life.

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional Bengali dresses. Young women wear white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men wear white pyjamas and Panjabi.

GAZIPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organized in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU) in the district.

A Mangal Shovajatra was brought out at around 10am, and it ended at Baishakhi Chattar after parading the main streets of the campus.

Later, a discussion meeting was held there.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of BSMRAU Professor Dr Md Giasuddin Mia, Treasurer Professor Tofayel Ahmed and Convener of the the Bengali New Year Celebration programme Dr Md Jahangir Alam, among others, also attended the function.

A special prayer was also offered at the Central Mosque of the university after Johar prayer.

KISHOREGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district with much enthusiasm and festivity.

A Mangal Shovajatra was brought out from the Old Stadium premises in the morning, and it ended at District Shilpakala Academy after parading the main streets in the town.

The colourful rally was led by DC Mohammad Shamim Alam.

Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bengali New Year-1429, was celebrated on Thursday across the country. The photos show Mangal Shovajatra in Gaibandha (1), Kishoreganj (2), Pirojpur (3), Noakhali (4), Rajshahi (5), and Bogura (6). photos: observer

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium marking the day.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration organized different programmes in the town.

A colourful rally was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at Government Boys' School premises after the main streets in the town.

DC Mohammed Jahedur Rahman, SP Md Saidur Rahman, political party leaders, cultural activists, and teachers and students from different educational institutions, among others, took part in it.

A week-long Bengali heritage fair was organized on the Government Boys School premises.

RAJBARI: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

The programmes included bringing out a rally, holding discussion meeting, arranging traditional indoor sports like Hadudu, Horse race, snake dance, art and singing competition, and poem recitation.

A discussion was held on the Amrokanon premises with DC Abu Kaiser Khan in the chair.

The district administration organized the meeting.

Kazi Keramot Ali, MP, and ADC (General) Mohammad Mabur Rahman Sheikh, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the morning and paraded the main streets in the town carrying festoons and play cards.

RANGAMATI: To mark the day, a Mangal Shovajatra was brought out from the DC office premises in the morning, and it ended at District Shilpakala Academy premises in the town.

The district administration and Bengali New Year Celebration Committee jointly organized the rally.

Dipankar Talukdar, MP, DC Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, SP Mir Modaccher Hossain and Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsuipru Chowdhury, among others, attended the programme.

People from all walks of life took part in it.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at District Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the town.

Besides, a cultural function was also arranged on the occasion.

SIRAJGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

A Mangal Shovajatra was brought out from the DC office premises at around 10am, and it ended after parading the main streets in the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Monsur Ali auditorium in the town.

Dr Habibe Millat, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Dr Faruque Ahmed presided over the meeting.

District AL President FF KM Hossain Ali Hasan, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta and ASP Nur Alam Siddiquee, among others, were also present at the programme.

Later, an art and quiz competition for children were organized there.

Besides, a cultural function was also arranged to mark the Bengali New Year.









