UP member sent to jail for raping NGO worker

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 15: A court in the district on Wednesday has sent a union parishad (UP) member to jail on charge of raping a female NGO worker.

The accused is M Manjur Alam, a member of Ward No. 1 of Haldiapalang UP under Ukhiya Upazila.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday passed the order after the accused was produced before the court.

Additional Public Prosecutor Advocate Fakhrul Islam Gundu said that Manjur Alam developed a relation with a NGO worker for two years. He also had intercourse with the women at that time after luring her to get married.













