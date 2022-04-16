Video
Bumper potato yield brings smile on growers’ faces at Lalmohan

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

The photo shows women lifting potato from a field in Lalmohan Upazila. photo: observer

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Apr 15: This year bumper production of potato has brought smile on the faces of growers in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.
Though the current market price of potato is a little poor, growers are delighted for the bright yield. They are hopeful that, after recovering their farming cost, they might have a good profit.
For satisfactory yield of potato farming farmers' interest has increased about potato cultivation. At present, they are busy harvesting potatoes and selling.
Because of Cyclone Jawad, potato growers were concerned. But now they have turned around. According to them, favourable weather has assisted them in good yield of potato.
After meeting local demand, potato is sent to different districts of the country. Most growers have become solvent.
According to sources at the Upazila Agriculture Office, this year 365 hectares of land have been brought under potato cultivation in Lalmohan Upazila, and 10,950 tonnes of potato are likely to be produced.
Potato fields did not get so affected by any pest attack. That is why production has been good. But the primary growth of potato fields was hit by Cyclone Jawad.
A farmer of Zahajmara Village in the upazila Md Obaidur Rahman said, "My potato saplings were damaged by Jawad. But I planted again. Now I hope to get profit after recouping loss."
Another farmer A. Rashid said, "I have farmed potato.  Yield has been good. At the first phase, I have sold potato of Tk    10,000. Still huge potato is lying in fields. I am taking preparation to sell those."
Upazila Agriculture Officer AFM Shahabuddin said, this year less than targeted land has been brought under potato cultivation in Lalmohan Upazila; but the yield of the farmed land has been satisfactory; it has encouraged farmers mostly; and farmers are provided with necessary advice by the agriculture office.
It will further increase farming interest among farmers in the next year, he maintained.


