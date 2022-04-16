Two electrocuted in Rajshahi, Mymensingh

A college boy and an elderly man have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Mymensingh, in four days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A college student was electrocuted in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Sumon Mollah, 18, son of Liton Mollah, was a resident of Shohor Mor area under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila. He was a student of Shahdowla Government College in Bagha.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sumon came in contact with an electric wire while connecting it in his house at around 2pm, which left him critically injured.

Critically injured Sumon was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sazzad Hossain confirmed the incident.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Bagha PS in this connection, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was electrocuted in Ishwarganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Amin, 62, son of late Koshan Ali, a resident of Charpubail Village under Nandail Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Ruhul Amin came in contact with an electric wire while climbed up a tree in the house at around 10am, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

An unnatural death case was filed with Ishwarganj PS in this connection.

Ishwarganj PS OC Abdul Quader Mia confirmed the incident.











