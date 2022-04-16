Six nabbed with drugs in three districts

Six people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar and Natore, in three days,

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday detained four drug peddlers along with 50,755 yaba tablets worth about Tk 1.50 crore from Ukhiya Upazila in the district.

The detainees were identified as Md Shahjahan, 41, Md Ekramul Hossain, 25, Md Dabir Ahmed, 28 and Md Yeasin, 21.

According to a press release of BGB, acting on a tipped off, a patrol team of BGB-34 detained Shahjahan and Ekramul conducting a drive in Pangkhali Union of Ukhiya in the morning.

During the drive, BGB men seized 50,000 yaba tablets worth about Tk 1.50 crore from their possession, said the press release.

In another drive, the BGB men nabbed the other two drug peddlers with 755 yaba tablets from a battery-run auto rickshaw at Rejukhal Post.

Legal processes are underway against the detainees, the press release added.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler along with hemp in Sreemangal Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Suranjan Bishwas, 50, a resident of Digapara Village in the upazila

Police conducted a drive in Shrama Kalyan area near Fuskuri Tea Garden of Rajghat Union and arrested the accused, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sreemangal Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir.

He said some nine kilograms of hemp were seized from his possession.

The accused was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A young man was arrested by police along with phensedyl in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested is Joy, 25, son of Fazlul Huq, a resident of Bakra Village under Charghat Upazila in Rajshahi District.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive in Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway area and arrested Joy along with 136 bottles of phensedyl on Tuesday night.

Bonpara PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the matter. After filing of a case with the PS, he was sent to jail on Wednesday morning, the OC added.









