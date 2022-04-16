Two found dead in Patuakhali, Tangail

A woman and a man have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Tangail, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's house in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jhumur Begum, 25, wife of Enayet Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 2 under Dashmina Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Jhumur went missing from the house at around 3am.

While searching, Enayet Hossain spotted her body hanging from a tree nearby the house.

Hearing his scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members said Jhumur had been suffering from stomach disease for long.

She might have committed suicide as she could not bear the pain anymore, the family members added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina Police Station (PS) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: The body of a man was recovered from the rail line in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gabinda Chandra Arya, 40, son of Subhas Chandra Ariya, an inhabitant of Nagarbari Village under Narandia Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Gabinda went out of the house on Monday evening, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body lying on the side of the railway line in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed police recovered the body.

Kalihati PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on in this connection.









