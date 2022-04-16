Video
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in Mymensingh, Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

A madrasa student and an elderly man have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Gopalganj, in three days.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Rajib, 15, son of Khairul Islam of Haji Bazar area in Bhaluka Upazila. He was a student of Imam Hafsa Hafizul Quraan Madrasa in Tejpata Market area under Gafargaon Municipality in the district.
Local sources said Rajib was on his way to home on vacation.
A covered van hit him in Pukhuria Village on the Gafargaon-Bhaluka Road at around 10:30am. Later, a lorry crushed him, leaving the boy dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers seized the lorry but its driver managed to flee the scene.  
Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Farooq Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
GOPALGANJ: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Jalal Molla, 80, a resident of late Mahir Uddin Molla, a resident of Pingalia Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a sand-laden truck hit Jalal Molla in Pona Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in the upazila in the afternoon while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Kashiani PS Inspector (Investigation) Firoz Alam confirmed the incident.


