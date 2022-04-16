10 minors drown in five dists

A total of 10 minor children including three girls drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Chattogram, Chandpur, Thakurgaon and Jamalpur, in four days.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Monpura Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Liya, 10, daughter of Md Rafizal Mia, and Adar, 6, son of Montaz, residents of Ward No. 8 Char Faizuddin area under Hazirhat Union in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Liya and Adar went missing in a pond nearby the house at around 1pm while learning to swim in it.

Later, the family members saw their bodies floating on water and took to Monpura Upazila Health Complex after rescuing them, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Nayeem Hasnat confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Dhruba Das, 11, son of Govinda Das of Kaivartya Para; and Sartak Chanda, 4, son of Uttam Chanda of Ahla Karaldenga Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Dhurava drowned while taking bath in a canal near his house in the morning.

Locals rescued him and took to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

On the other hand, Sartak Chanda drowned in a pond in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Sartak fell in a pond in Ahla Karaldenga Village of the upazila at around 1pm.

Later, the family members recovered his body from the pond.

CHANDPUR: Two minor brothers drowned in a pond in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Saimun Hossain, 6, and Tamim Hossain, 4, sons of Saiful Islam of Mukundusar Village under Rajargaon Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the two brothers slipped into a pond while playing near its bank in Mukundusar Village in the afternoon.

Later, locals rescued the duo and rushed them to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the brothers dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Joabair Hossain confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: Two minor children drowned in a river in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Siam, son of Yunus Ali, and Masum Billah, 11, son of Monsur Ali, residents of Kahorpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said four children including Siam and Masum went to the river for taking bath in the afternoon. At one stage, they went missing there.

On information, divers rushed to the secene and rescued them.

Later, Siam and Masum were taken to Thakurgaon General Hospital in critical condition, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Tanvirul Islam confirmed the incident.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Two minor girls drowned in the Jamuna River in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Sumaiya Aktar, 8, daughter of Saiful Islam of Basuria Village of Pingna Union and Ria Moni, daughter of neighbour Selim Mia. Both the children were students of Pingna Munsi Mohammad Ali Madrasa.

According to the family sources, Sumaiya and Ria went to the Jamuna River in the afternoon. But they did not return home after a long time. Family members started to search them. Later on, locals found them floating on the river.

Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre's In-charge Inspector Abdul Latif confirmed the information.









