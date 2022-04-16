Irregularities found in road-carpeting work at Kalapara



A road being constructed in Nilganj Union at Kalapara with poor construction materials. photo: observer

The project is located in front of the Neelganj Union Parishad.

The contracting firm claimed, there is no instruction of using rod in drain. But the LGED (Local Government Engineering Department) -Kalapara, said, the firm is working without informing them.

The carpeting work of a 884-metres road with 12 foot width ranging from in front of Neelganj Union Parishsad to Doulot Gazir Bari in the upazila began at a cost of Tk 92, 36,708.

To finish the project having two U drains, ten-inch sand, six-inch sand and khoa (chip) mixture, six-inch khoa, 25 milimetre carpeting, and seven millimetre sealcoat at Tk 87,74,872 was signed with the contracting firm Messrs Patuakhali Firms.

A local businessman, Kabir Gazi said, the instruction has been made for using highest quality brick and rod; but the contracting firm is using low quality bricks; U-drains are built without rod; and instead of 10-inch sand, seven-inch sand level is maintained.

He further said, despite asking by LGED to remove low quality bricks from the project, the construction work is done using the bricks. Also the firm did not break the U-drain, he added.

When asked, one Shoeb, who introduced himself as contracting firm supervisor-cum-manager, said, there is no instruction for using rod in U-drain; and the quality of brick is good.

Amid local protest, Work Assistant of LGED Jahirul Islam came to inspect the work site on April 6.

When he was asked by local journalists whether low-quality work was done, he pretended to avoid the question and said, "I don't know in detail. According to official instruction, the work has been suspended."

Sub-Assistant Engineer of LGED-Kalapara Abul Hossain said, the contracting firm is working without informing the LGED.

The firm has been officially instructed in a written letter for not using the substandard brick and removing the brick stock from the site, and raising drains according to the schedule after breaking the U-drain, he maintained.









