

PM's pledge to revamp economy



We also share the same point of view.



It is encouraging to note that unlike most developing countries, our development projects are not solely dependent on foreign loans or financial assistance. The Padma Bridge is being constructed with the country's own financial ability. A number of continuing mega projects are being implemented with the help of both foreign loans as well as international partnerships.



However, drawing lessons from two struggling economies within our neighbourhood, it is also important to keep a vigilant eye so that our loans worth billions of dollars don't turn into burdens.



Good that the PM appeared markedly alert on the issue.



We have enough practical reasons in the plate to believe, years 2022 and 2023 will turn out to be landmark years for the country.



To quote a few, the much cherished Padma Bridge is going to be opened in a few months, which is expected to contribute 1.2 percent to the existing GDP.



By the end of this year, Metrorail will be inaugurated in a 14 km stretch from Uttara to Agargaon - it is expected to bring a revolutionary change in the transport system of the Capital Dhaka.



The state-of-the-art 1,320-megawatt power plant at Payra had been inaugurated barely a month ago, and ahead of schedule. Moreover, the country's first tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will be opened in Chattogram next October. And with the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant expected to come into operation from next year, the list goes on.



All these projects would unquestionably give a boost to the national economy before 2024.



The point, however, as much as we are optimistic about a bigger and brighter economy - we must also prepare for any unexpected events turning for the worse - this is one big vital lesson the C-19 pandemic has taught us.



The least we expect from our incomplete mega projects is to incur extra avoidable project costs and delay in completion. Many of the mega projects have missed several deadlines, and now is the time to give another big push, so to turn this and next year into landmark years. That said - the primary stumbling block so far has been to expedite our capacity to finish mega projects on time.



If projects are completed within specified timelines it will promote even greater economic opportunities than anticipated. And that will only happen when we have better management capacity to efficiently handle our various projects.



