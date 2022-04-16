Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Make Dhaka green

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Dear Sir,
Though Dhaka is currently experiencing fast urbanization, it is listed among the worst cities of the world in terms of quality of living. As residents of the city, it is frustrating for us to note that there is little open space in the capital. Illegal and unruly grabbing exacerbated the crisis a few notches more. Although it is a precondition for a city to have at least 25 percent of its area covered with greenery, only less than 5.0 percent of it is green. Dhaka, a pile of bricks and glass is badly in need of massive plantation. Although a number of plantation projects have been undertaken over the years, it can rightly call into question how much environment friendly they are. What are the species of trees that we are planting? Selection of plant species must be right one. Our native plants should be given priority over foreign plants.

It is easily understandable that the number of trees in Dhaka city at present is too short to produce a healthy environment. Lack of tress increases temperature and turning a place unlivable.

Bhuttu
Old Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Make Dhaka green
The Russia-Ukraine war provides an opportunity to reform the UN
Why Bangladesh needs to include cyber security in curriculum
Vasco da Gama and colonizers’ propaganda
External debt in South Asia: Pros and cons
Next budget: Pro people or pro-business?
Let Bangladesh be leprosy free
Pahela Baishakh: Our great secular festival


Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft