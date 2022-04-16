Make Dhaka green

Dear Sir,

Though Dhaka is currently experiencing fast urbanization, it is listed among the worst cities of the world in terms of quality of living. As residents of the city, it is frustrating for us to note that there is little open space in the capital. Illegal and unruly grabbing exacerbated the crisis a few notches more. Although it is a precondition for a city to have at least 25 percent of its area covered with greenery, only less than 5.0 percent of it is green. Dhaka, a pile of bricks and glass is badly in need of massive plantation. Although a number of plantation projects have been undertaken over the years, it can rightly call into question how much environment friendly they are. What are the species of trees that we are planting? Selection of plant species must be right one. Our native plants should be given priority over foreign plants.



It is easily understandable that the number of trees in Dhaka city at present is too short to produce a healthy environment. Lack of tress increases temperature and turning a place unlivable.



Bhuttu

Old Dhaka