

Why Bangladesh needs to include cyber security in curriculum



The digital world is awash in potential prospects, from online education to e-commerce, and Bangladesh is not immune. From real-time Covid-19 tracking to vaccine registrations, from e-Services to e-payments, Bangladesh's government has been unprecedentedly swift and hands-on using online and mobile platforms.



While the country has embraced technology in everyday life, cyber threats and cybercrime are on the rise. Also, Cyberattacks rank first among worldwide human-caused threats, according to the World Economic Forum. Cybercrime is estimated to cost the globe more than USD 10 trillion by 2025, which is more than the combined GDP of all nations except two, and so requires immediate attention.



Now, we will be seeing some reasons why cyber security should be included in academics in Bangladesh:



Safeguarding of digital infrastructure: As we are heading towards a Digital Bangladesh, the digital infrastructure, which includes IoT, digital solutions, and digital operational tools, is likely to grow in the future years, and as it does, it will be applied throughout all infrastructures, including electricity, gas, water, and oil.



Any disruption in these infrastructures might endanger the lives of many people; thus, it is critical that competent individuals be present in the country to avoid such a tragedy from occurring and to defend the digital infrastructure in the next years.



Inadequate Academic Training: In Bangladesh, there is also a scarcity of appropriate academic cyber security training. The necessary infrastructure is not in place to assist individuals in becoming competent cyber security experts. There have been several cyber security courses introduced in Bangladesh. However, the most of them are theoretical courses with little emphasis on actual work, and cyber security is all about being practical and putting what you've learned into practice.



It is high time for the Government of Bangladesh and the country's leading technical institutions to recognize the relevance of cyber security courses and include them into programmes with technologically advanced curricula.



Rise in Cyber attacks because of extensive digitization: Further cause for the need for cyber security education in Bangladesh is that we are on our way to becoming a Digital Bangladesh, which implies that there will be even more digitalization in the future years, which will eventually entail greater cyber risks to both persons and enterprises.



In the last few years, Bangladeshi enterprises have experienced a more than 100 percent spike in cyber security threats. These numbers demonstrate that the country has a high demand for cyber security specialists.



A wonderful career possibility: According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics' Labour Force Survey 2016-17, the national unemployment rate is 4.2 percent. However, the young unemployment rate is 10.6 percent, which is more than twice as high as the national average. According to the poll, the proportion of unemployed youth in overall unemployment is 79.6 percent.



Cyber security is a terrific and potential career path for such young people who have the capacity to build excellent careers for themselves. Because there is a growth in demand for cyber security specialists and a present scarcity of educated professionals who can adequately fulfill their tasks, it would be an excellent career option for young people who are keen to gain such a skill.



The demand for qualified and experienced cyber security personnel is so great that some organizations are ready to pay top performers in crores.



Shortage Of skilled Personnel: Not just Bangladesh, but the entire globe, is presently suffering a serious lack in the cyber security field since contemporary technology was embraced so quickly that governments did not have enough time to raise awareness on the subject.



Furthermore, the incorporation of new technology on a daily basis is pushing out the old, traditional approaches, resulting in a scarcity in the current cyber security market. A modern-day cyber security specialist can identify security dangers even in the router's admin panel, but older specialists cannot due to a lack of familiarity with the technology.



Keeping our essential assets safe: Beginning with recognizing key assets (such as defence installations, power stations, spaceships, atomic and nuclear research institutions, airports, and air traffic control systems), projects and assets require specialized cyber security and defence teams.



With a growing emphasis on defence, space technology, digitalization, and the development of smart cities, as well as land, sea, and air transportation infrastructure, watertight cyber security policies are critical to ensuring long-term development. Implementing these policies requires people who are skilled in cyber security.



Research shows that in today's digitalised world, data has become the new oil and data security. To strengthen the system and prevent attackers from entering it, youth must be educated on cyber security.



Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Najmul Islam of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Dhaka (DMP) highlighted the need for cyber security education for young people and digital literacy programmes in the education curriculum.



So, the goal of Digital Bangladesh will only be fulfilled if we pay more attention to cyber security, which we can be achieved by educating our younger generations about cyber security.

Afsana Rubaiyat is a law student at North South University (NSU)











