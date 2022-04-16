Vasco da Gama and colonizers’ propaganda

When talking about colonizers' rule in India, the matters of 'hegemony' and 'Orientalism' comes into the discussion. Through hegemony, the higher class in power controls others "through consent". In Orientalism, this practice is applied to establish it permanently.



The Colonizers, especially the British, used the same practice to establish and hold their position on this sub-continent. They have considered Islam as the "useful foreign demon" to justify their rules, which were actually full of oppression and repression. They have chosen Islam because of the glorious past of Islamic rules in this subcontinent.



Moreover, they have written false history and interpretations of Muslim Rulers and their rules and projected them as the invaders of this subcontinent.



Moreover, they have portrayed a different image of those rulers as tyrants, uncivilized, and greedy. However, if we read the activities of Muslim rulers and the true history, all their propaganda will be demolished like a sandcastle.



The most sarcastic matter was that those colonizers were able to promote and project this thought among the general mass so smoothly that they did not consider the Greek Emperor Alexander as an oppressor though he had come for looting the golden bird, India.



Moreover, the general mass did not think of the Portuguese, who arrived here before the British and opened the gate for the Europeans to loot this land. All their anger and scolding are toward Muslim rulers. The projections about Moplah will clear this irony.



Before the arrival of the Portuguese, the Muslims were happily living in Kerala and Malabar of India for business purposes. The local people were fond of them for their truthfulness, loyalty, and other moral virtues. They were renowned as 'Moplah'.



They were not interested in politics, all their thoughts and dreams were connected with business. Moreover, they were brave, brilliant, stubborn, honest, and hard working. Every Hindu king of that area kept these people as their bodyguards and personal troops because of their moral virtues.



The nature and perspective of the colonizers were always greedy. When Vasco da Gama arrived at Calicut, India, on 20 May 1498, he aimed to loot this land and establish their colony over here. Gama took the disguise of a spice trader. The King of Calicut welcomed him warmly as he had done before with the Muslim traders.



However, these new people were not like the Muslims; and the Moplah warned the king. The king listened to them and for this conscience, Gama was in danger. He would not be able to return to his country if a priest of the King's court did not help him, and showed friendship and preference.



However, when he was returning on 29 August, he called that priest to his ship. That poor man thought that he would get some gifts for his generosity; however, Gama had torn his hands and ears and sent them to King Zamorin with a message that "he should eat these meat" (Bharatbarsha O Islam, Sri Dasgupta, pp 21).



After collecting the maps and information Pedro lvares Cabral returned with 13 fleets on 13 September 1500 AD, and built a military post. Then they started to loot, and at first, they looted the merchant ships of the Muslims. However, the Muslims defeated them and destroyed their military post. In 1502, Vasco da Gama returned to India with a huge fleet and ordered Zamorin of Calicut to banish all the Muslims from his land.



However, the just king did not do that, and consequently, the 'Spice trader' Gama bombarded the other cities and turned those into graveyards. They could not take Calicut and were waiting for King Zamorin to go outside the city. In 1510, they got the opportunity and assaulted Calicut; The Muslim sailors, traders, and Moplahs saved the city and defeated the Portuguese.



The history written by the Europeans is considering Moplahs as the attackers; historian Sri Dasgupta states, "They (Europeans) have projected the unity of Arabs and Indians based on fanaticism to portray themselves pure and saviour (ibid)."



After this defeat, they understood that they would not be able to live here fighting with Muslims. Then they started to live here, made families, and planted the seeds of disbelieving between Hindus and Muslims to divide them so that they could rule.



It was utmost necessary because the Muslims were not the invaders, as a Muslim invader would never sacrifice his life and wealth for saving a kingdom of a Hindu King if they were not considering that land and that king as their own.



This Muslim Moplah rebelled several times against the colonizers after the revolution of 1857. Among them, five can be considered as 'Revolution'. These revolutions were conducted gradually in 1873, 1885, 1894, 1896, and 1921. All the activists were Muslims because already the British colonizers had established the theory of 'Divide and Rule' among the Hindus and Muslims.



The Hindu Zamindars and Kings were ready to help the British Raj, and that is why- Muslim Moplah also revolted against them. Even the labour class non-Muslims wanted to join them; however, the British government bluffed their eyes through different propaganda and spread it as a communal conflict between Hindus and Muslims.



The British government halted and banned all the seminars in Malabar, and for this, the Moplahs declared Malabar independent in 1921. For this, they fought with the Royal Soldiers, and they conquered Walutanad and Ernad.



The British government planted a huge syndicate around Malabar for stopping information trespassing. In the meantime, the Moplahs killed some of the local leaders, who were with the British Raj. Then, the British government spread rumors that "Muslims are killing Hindus".



However, Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Mohammad Ali, and MaulanaShaukat Ali were ready to go to Malabar to stop this communal conflict and false propaganda of the British government against Moplah. The British government did not let them enter the Malabar saying, "Entering Malabar is legally banned for now" (Amader Mukti Sangram, pp 230-231).



After that, the British government started the massacre in Malabar. They killed ten thousand Moplahs in one month, took the remaining into custody, where they had killed males uncountable, and raped women. Then the court played the trial on them and as usual, sentenced one thousand of them to death by hanging, banished two thousand to Andaman Island, and declared rigorous imprisonment for five and 10 years to others.

The treatment of the British Raj was completely biased toward the Muslims, because of their independent nature. They just swallowed this heinous deed, claimed and spread it as a communal riot, and even the leaders of India could not speak about it.



The leader of the Khilafat Movement, and a prominent member of the All India Muslim League, Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar protested the actions of the British Raj but did not receive cooperation from other members of the All India Muslim League. He became upset about the behavior of other members and lost his faith in Congress (Amader Mukti Sangram, pp 231-233).



Therefore, Muslims were the rulers of this sub-continent for approximately 700 years. At that time, history is now projecting a single act of communal riots and clashes between Hindus and Muslims. However, this thought is missing from our present generation. They have been hegemonized through the false propaganda and history of the British.



They are not aware of the glorious past of their ancestors, do not know the truth, and are not aware of the true face of those colonizers, therefore, they are still saluting them as their right successor, as a perfect 'White'.

The writer is a student of Notre Dame University Bangladesh, journalist, and Assistant Teacher at Chashirhat Nurul Haque High School











