

External debt in South Asia: Pros and cons



With burgeoning economic growth, external debt stockin south Asia has been increasing over the years. The increase in external debt stock in 2020 from 2015 was by 46.91% in Bangladesh, 29.90% in Bhutan, 15.13% in India, 69.8% in Maldives, 47.59% in Nepal, 41.12% in Pakistan and 22.04% in Sri Lanka.Maldives experienced the highest increase and India the lowest increase in external debt during these two periods.



Most of the south Asian economies hold the developing status and are investing a huge amount of money from both internal and external sources to reach the developed and higher income status. Consequently, the external debt to GDP is increasing in the south asian countries.



In 2020, the outstanding external debt in proportion to GDP was 11.79% in Bangladesh, 20.90% in India, 54.20% in Maldives, 20.40% in Nepal, 37.60% in Pakistan and 61.10% in Sri Lanka. In 2020 and 2021, Sri Lanka stays at top among south asian countries for its outstanding external debt to GDP ratio.



In 2022, the external debt stcok of Srilanka stood at USD 51 billion on which the Ministry of Finance of Sri Lanka declared default on April 12, 2022 in a statement. Following this default declaration and turmoil situation in Sri Lanka, all other south asian countries are in a position to eveluate their external debt scenarios and go slowly on external debt financing.



After Sri Lanka, Maldives and pakistan are in the vulnerable position of their outstanding external debt to GDP. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan once said "We don't have enough money to run our country due to which we have to borrow loans."



On the other hand, Maldives being heavily striken by the reduced numer of tourists due to covid-19 is on the edge of paying its external debt.Conversely, Bangladesh holds the lowest external debt to GDP with 12.04% in south Asia in 2021 whereas Nepal held 13.60% and India 21%.



The foreign exchange reserves of any country is used to influence monetary policy and to back liabilities.Total reserves in proportion to total external debt have dramatically reduced in all south asian countries from 2015 to 2020 except for India.



Based on data for 2020, Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan are in comfortable position with 140.12%, 97.32%, 62.47% and 52.51%. Sri Lanka held the lowest figure with 9.33% of total resrve to external debt which caused the country recently to declare defaults on all external debts.



At the same time, Pakistan held the second lowest ratio of total reserve to external debt in south asia with 12.52% which has already created tensions among the policy makers of Pakistan and among the foreign lenders and development partners.



Both Pakistan and Maldives have concentrated their external loans to a single lender country to a large extent while Pakistan owes around 20% of its external loan to china and Maldives owes around 18% to China.



The covid-19 outbreak has largely caused the south Asian economies decreased byexport earnings, reduced wage earner's remittances and excess expenditures on emergency medical initiatives which resulted reduced foreign exchange reserves and increased external debts.



South asian economies relied mostly on the US Dollar as a currency for borrowing funds from the external sources. In 2020, India's currency composition of public and publicly guaranteed debt accrues to 80.71% in USD whereas it was 77.39% for Sri Lanka and 73.12% for Pakistan. Bhutan owes 70% of its external debt to India thus it contains only 21.55% of its external debt in USD.



On the other hand, in 2020, Bangladesh's foreign currency loan concentrated at61.92% in USD and it owes 38% of its external debt to World Bank, 24.5% to Asian Development Bank (ADB), 17% to Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), 6.81% to China, 6.14% to Russia, and 1.3% to India.



Most of the south asian countries had a large number of external debt stock in proportion to gross national income which seemed to show their vulnerability toward payments of external debts in coming time. Bhutan held 132.05% and Maldives held 96.91% of their external debt to gross national income.





Based on data from the International Debt Statistics of World Bank in 2020, Bangladesh had 19.99% and India had 21.41% of external debt to their gross national income respectively placing them in comfort zone in south asia.



So, investigating all aspects of external debt, we see south asian countries are not in a comfortable position in external debt servicing but Bangladesh and India are exceptions in south asia till now to maintain a balanced external debt with other economic patrameters.

Dr. Rabiul Hossain, Economist and Independent Researcher













