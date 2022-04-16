

Next budget: Pro people or pro-business?



Different countries make different goals and ambitions in national budget based on respective situation. Our next national budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is round the corner and will be declared in June. Ideally, national budget caters interest of almost all stakeholders and people across the board through shared welfare programmes but in reality, in country like Bangladesh with limited resources where Tax to GDP ratio is around 6%, 1.7% tax net, can't meet the entire demand of economy.



Policy makers try to balance the limited resource and priority sectors. The budget of FY2021-22 with TK. 6.04 trillion targeted 7.2% growth having V shaped recovery which will end soon. The budget of our economy in the recent years has been crucial due to stressed economic ambiance which increased the demand of budget.



Since pandemic repercussion has not been fully contained, this upcoming budget also needs special consideration. Incremental budget size presumed since Covid damage still requires recovery budget and fiscal cooperation while the inland resource generation is getting slimmer against the given target.



The initial revenue target was TK.3.5 trillion despite dry revenue stream due to low private investment, credit flow, weak revenue stream, low tax net, and adverse business performance across the board and limited economic operations during the pandemic time. Frustrating revenue status and efficiency in Government expense have negative correlation but in our budget it is opposite.



Pandemic has also enhanced the development budget to TK. 2.2 trillion against insufficient local revenue generation status. The relentless budget size growth encompasses both of operational and developmental expenses though judiciously both expenses need to be rationalized to hold back the extravagant budget size.



In an idealistic and welfare state of economy, budget is spent mostly for social welfare to be enjoyed by mass people but in LDCs and developing economies it is rarely practiced. The trend of our budget until pandemic has emphasized on gradual decline of external borrowing to reduce budget deficit backed by bank financing.



Pandemic has changed the trend of budget financing, resource mobilisation and sectoral priorities resulting into higher borrowing tendency from both banking and external sources as well as extreme hike in non-developmental budget like social safety net to protect the Covid victims including poor and job loss, job seekers.



Pandemic has created 32.4 million new poor and 5 million job loss in 2021 were found in different local research. BBS reported 29% poverty and extreme poverty has gone up to 20.5% from 15% right before pandemic.



Allocation of social safety has been over TK. 1 trillion at a growing pace in a row in last two budgets but this hike does not guarantee any permanent solution and improvement in poverty and marginal section of people as this is limited to temporary grant.



To end the poverty of this section, there needs some strategic and result-oriented rehabilitation programmes improving their living status and small livelihoods through private sector development. The national budget of FY2022 largely spent though revenue target was unrealistically sizable.



As a good reference, we have seen the recent budget of India was Rs.39.5 trillion which is almost 6 times higher than that of ours though it lacks much social safety.



Our last budget had some pro-business initiatives including legal reforms, tax rate cut, AT reduction and some sectors specific measures for faster business led recovery process. Government has equally supported survival and rehabilitation of COVID victim poor, jobless and informal sector workers, and agro-labour force so that economy does not plunge in deep crisis.



Since the recovery process still continues, we must prioritise both welfare of mass people and business. The multiplier effects of pro private sector budget can eliminate poverty, economic sufferings and malnourishment, unemployment and encourage consumption and social welfare to some extent whereas some vulnerable section needs fiscal, social benefits for their existence where Government has to perform through some programmatic approaches but the role private sector is small. People's welfare and private sector are interrelated in many regards. In some instances, it is regarded as catch-22 situation- mutual dependence.



Without substantial Inland Revenue, local economic operations get slump and social safety work as well. On the other hand, without fullest business operation, the Government will fail to realise tax revenue and steer economic and state operations to some extent. Witnessing the recent tax trend, we can not see high optimism for revenue growth as economy still undergoes the revival process.



Taking into account the lesson of recent regional economic distress, stagflation in Pakistan and Sri Lanka our deficit budget should also balance internal and external financing to avoid undeserving debt and economic shocks.



Our foreign exchange reserve has reduced to $43 billion keeping 6 months' import coverage. The national budget maintained the deficit budget within 5 percent of GDP and largely met using domestic banking sources during last 3-4 years reducing external dependence.



The budget throughout COVID has enhanced deficit to GDP ratio to 6.5% with larger bank dependence and reduced external borrowing. The extreme bank dependence will also create some adverse multiplier effects with larger liability of Government crippling banking sector liquidity.



Against this state, the growing external borrowing trend needs to be bridled so that a sustainable and balanced financing streams can be arranged to shred economic disaster and fiscal burden.



Amidst this unrestrained economic reality, post pandemic new reality, Ukraine and Russia war, LDC graduation led transition provoked more uncertainty to major fiscal decisions in the national budget. This next budget needs to be strategically positioned underscoring welfare of all stakeholders prioritizing remarkable, result-oriented and inclusive private sector growth so that it rears manifold socioeconomic benefits including poverty, hunger cut and social and living standard benefits.



Ideally, the national budget should largely focus on materialisation of core inland economic operations which can mobilise and shield other societal operations to some extent. Introducing the planned universal pension system will be another milestone decision in strengthening social protection of elderly people and their stakeholders.



Above all, measures and reforms of cost of doing business rationalization, tax, vat rate cut and automation need essential consideration from the perspective of business community.



We learnt that budget of most regional and developed economy is prioritizing business friendly fiscal moves and support for their sustainable revival and endeavour of social wellbeing.



Since Bangladesh is poised to graduate into competitive economy, accordingly economic capacity featured by huge investment, trade and industrial potentials, strategic focus should be made on blended priorities on business orientation and social safety in the forthcoming budget as an inclusive approach.



Measures to control cost push inflation and rural poverty need special attention to hold back urban migration pressure and sustain rural economic growth as majority of our population live in rural areas.



It is indeed a challenging task to smoothly balance the need of social wellbeing and fueling economic operations. The upcoming budget should not underpin mainly higher GDP growth, expenditure and ADP budget expansion rather achieving comprehensive betterment through revenue net extension, rational cost control, anti-poverty stimulus and efficient implementation upholding as the core philosophy.



We ought not to plan a budget either with fullest social orientation or maintaining private sector interests. The economic recovery roadmap needs to continue until economy returns to pre-covid growth pace with confidence and robust and holistic national budget should be considered for overcoming challenges and enabling economy towards much-needed transformation.

AKM Asaduzzaman Patwary, Sr. Economic Research fellow and Doctoral fellow in Jagannath University, Dhaka.











