Anti-liberation forces want to see 'famine' in BD: Minister

Some anti-liberation forces and so-called intellectuals want to see a famine in Bangladesh, said Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque on Friday.

These people will be disappointed as there will be neither famine nor any food shortage in the country, he said.

The Minister said this while distributing food and clothes among the destituteahead of Eid-ul-Fitr at Shyampur Model School premises in the capital on Friday.

Awami League's Dhaka South unit organized the event.

"We have all kinds of preparations to face any kind of crisis," he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has given utmost importance to food security, the minister added.

Saying that the country has record food stock he declared, as long as Sheikh Hasina is in power, there will never be a food crisis or famine in the country.

The minister said the BNP-alliance also wanted to see Bangladesh's failure to deal with Covid-19. But the prime minister has handled the Corona situation very successfully.

Relief and Social Welfare Secretary of Awami League Sujit Roy Nandi, Dhaka South Awami League General Secretary Humayun Kabir, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Azahar also spoke at the event. -UNB