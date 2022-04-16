Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Crime & Court
International
Business
Sports
Countryside
Don't miss
Education
Health
Live Archive
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Sports
News
Miscellaneous
Countryside
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● International
● Business
● Sports
● Countryside
● Don't miss
● Education
● Health
● Live Archive
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Sports
● News
● Miscellaneous
● Countryside
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
City News
Pathway, a nonprofit charity organisation in the country
Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 47
Pathway, a nonprofit charity organisation in the country
Pathway, a nonprofit charity organisation in the country distributes Iftar items among disadvantaged people at Mirpur Water Tank area in the capital on Friday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Anti-liberation forces want to see 'famine' in BD: Minister
Pathway, a nonprofit charity organisation in the country
Race against time to save Haor crops as fresh floods loom
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Lalbagh plastic factory fire doused
History says religion card cannot be played on Bengali people for long: Joy
BNP Siddhirganj Thana Unit of Narayanganj
Drought-like situation prevails in Rajshahi
Latest News
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
2 killed as garbage truck collided with covered van in Ctg
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
Lalmonirhat policeman withdrawn over custodial death
Opposition being deprived of justice: BNP
Lalmonirhat youth dies in police custody
US approves arms sale to Nigeria despite human rights concerns
CU student harassed on shuttle train
Farmer's hanging body recovered in Patuakhali
Bangladesh has record food stock: Razzaque
Most Read News
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 133
6 trucks gutted in fire at Benapole port
Frankfurt stun Barcelona to reach Europa League semis
Death toll from South Africa flood climbs to 341
Russia 'would deploy nuclear arms' near Finland, Sweden if join NATO
Nine hundred civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
CIA warns desperate Putin poses nuclear threat
DU journo 'thrashed' by BCL member for not mentioning leader's name in reports
Russian flagship sinks after being damaged by ammunition explosion
Zero Covid death reported for 24 days since Mar 15
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft