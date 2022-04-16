Lalbagh plastic factory fire doused

A fire that broke out at a plastic factory in the city's Lalbagh area around noon on Friday has been doused, officials said.

The fire started around 12pm at the tin-shed factory in the Shahid Nagor Bou Bazar area.

"Twelve fire tending units were pressed into service and it took them an hour and a half to contain the flames," said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

"The firemen doused the flames completely around 3:45pm," he added. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. "The origin of the fire will be known after a probe," the officer said.









