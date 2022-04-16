

Journo Mostafa Kamal Pasha dies

He breathed his last around 10:00am. He was suffering from cancer for a long time, said Mohsin Kazi, joint general secretary of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Mostafa Kamal, who was also an organiser of the Liberation War and former member of Chattogram North Awami League.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

He also worked in various media including the daily Azadi and news agency APB.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Chattogram Press Club premises after Jumma prayer. He was laid to rest at the Hathazari graveyard.

Mostafa Kamal was born in 1952 at Dhalai Union in Hathazari Upazila. -UNB











