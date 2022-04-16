

Highway land seller arrested

Based on specific information, the elite force arrested--Md Golam Faruque, 50 and his assistant Firoz Al Mamun, 35, on Thursday, RAB's legal and media wing director spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at press conference its media centre at Karwanbazar in Dhaka on Friday.

Faruque and his assistant Firoz during primary investigation admitted to embezzling Tk 15 crore from a bank by mortgaging government land, RAB said.

"On March 26 and April 6, Faruque and his assistant made two attempts to kill a victim in city's Merul Badda area over a dispute over fake documents. They wanted to forcibly evict the

victim from his land," said the RAB's spokesman.

The victim filed a complaint with a court and the court took cognizance of the matter and ordered Badda Police Station to accept it as an FIR. Later, a case was filed in this regard with the Police Station.

RAB has stepped up surveillance following the case to arrest those who are involved in the incident.

During the initial interrogation, they informed RAB about their involvement in attempt to murder, extortion, fraud and intimidation in Badda.

The arrested persons also give the details how they embezzled money from customers in the name of mortgaging in bank and buying and selling land on the highway, said Khandaker Al Moin.

In April 2021, a private television telecasts an investigation report on the fraudulence of the syndicate.

Faruque, told RAB that he started his business as a car importer in 2000. He received loan of Tk 7 crore from a private bank for business purpose. When the bank pressured him as he did not repay the loan money, he set his eyes on a land on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway which was acquired by the government in 1948, the official said.

Faruque, with the help of some government officials made a fake deed of the land with false information in 2006.

Later, Faruque, bought the land in the name of his wife in 2010 and made another deed. In the same year, he acquired the land from his wife. The he mortgaged the land to the bank and took another Tk 15 crore as loan.

The bank found out the truth behind the land in 2013 when it issued notice to auction the mortgaged land for the purpose of recovering the money due o non-payment of loan.

Later, Land Ministry formed a body to prove the matter and the investigation found that a syndicate in assistance of some government employees has registered few lands of highways as the personal property.











Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fraud and his assistant from city's Uttara area, who cheated customers by selling the land of highway.Based on specific information, the elite force arrested--Md Golam Faruque, 50 and his assistant Firoz Al Mamun, 35, on Thursday, RAB's legal and media wing director spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at press conference its media centre at Karwanbazar in Dhaka on Friday.Faruque and his assistant Firoz during primary investigation admitted to embezzling Tk 15 crore from a bank by mortgaging government land, RAB said."On March 26 and April 6, Faruque and his assistant made two attempts to kill a victim in city's Merul Badda area over a dispute over fake documents. They wanted to forcibly evict thevictim from his land," said the RAB's spokesman.The victim filed a complaint with a court and the court took cognizance of the matter and ordered Badda Police Station to accept it as an FIR. Later, a case was filed in this regard with the Police Station.RAB has stepped up surveillance following the case to arrest those who are involved in the incident.During the initial interrogation, they informed RAB about their involvement in attempt to murder, extortion, fraud and intimidation in Badda.The arrested persons also give the details how they embezzled money from customers in the name of mortgaging in bank and buying and selling land on the highway, said Khandaker Al Moin.In April 2021, a private television telecasts an investigation report on the fraudulence of the syndicate.Faruque, told RAB that he started his business as a car importer in 2000. He received loan of Tk 7 crore from a private bank for business purpose. When the bank pressured him as he did not repay the loan money, he set his eyes on a land on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway which was acquired by the government in 1948, the official said.Faruque, with the help of some government officials made a fake deed of the land with false information in 2006.Later, Faruque, bought the land in the name of his wife in 2010 and made another deed. In the same year, he acquired the land from his wife. The he mortgaged the land to the bank and took another Tk 15 crore as loan.The bank found out the truth behind the land in 2013 when it issued notice to auction the mortgaged land for the purpose of recovering the money due o non-payment of loan.Later, Land Ministry formed a body to prove the matter and the investigation found that a syndicate in assistance of some government employees has registered few lands of highways as the personal property.