Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 2:44 AM
Cop held in Feni for sodomising teen

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A police constable has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy in Feni.
Constable Mohammad Yunus has been suspended following his arrest on Thursday in connection with a case filed by the child's mother, said Md
Nizam Uddin, chief of Feni Model Police Station.
Yunus worked as a driver at the police station. Meanwhile, the alleged victim worked in a shop in Feni.
On Dec 23 last year, the boy was returning home in Rampur after closing the shop at night when Yunus stopped him near the Mohipal Flyover on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway before detaining him on charges of 'owning illegal goods', according to the case statement.
Later, he took the child to a hotel called 'Night Hold' and sexually assaulted him, threatening to harm the boy if he resisted.
Yunus subsequently detained him the next day over the same allegation and took him to a secluded place where he sexually assaulted the boy again in a police car, his mother alleges.
Finally, on Mar 5, Yunus lured the boy with the promise of buying him a new mobile phone and took him to his village home in Noakhali's Sonaimuri. He held the boy captive in a room and abused him multiple times.
After learning about the incidents, the mother of the boy started the case under the Prevention of Women and Children Oppression Act on Thursday.
Yunus has since been sent to jail.    -bdnews24.com


