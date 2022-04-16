Video
Nor'wester, lightning strikes kill 10

Published : Saturday, 16 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

At least ten people were killed in separate incidents of Nor'wester and lightning strikes in Sunamganj, Habiganj and Cox's Bazar.  
Our Sunamganj Correspondent added that five people, including a woman and her two children, were killed during a Nor'wester storm in Sunamganj early Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Moushumi Begum, 35, her daughter Mahima Begum, 4, and her one-year-old son Hossain Ahmed, of Jagannathpur upazila; Mukul Khan, 50, and his son Masud Khan, 7, of Shalla upazila.
In Jagannathpur, Moushumi and her two children were crushed under two uprooted trees as the trees fell on their house around 5am due to the storm.
Later, they were rushed to Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared the trio dead, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jagannathpur police station. The bodies were sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.
Meanwhile, in Shalla upazila, a streak of lightning struck Mukul, his son Masud, Rimon, 11, and his brother-in-law's son Tanvir Hossain, 7, while they were working in a wetland in Nasirpur Village around 7am, leaving Mukul and Masud dead on spot.
Rimon and Tanvir were sent to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex in Habiganj for treatment, said Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shalla police station.
Our Habiganj Correspondet added that three people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes at Baniachong
upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday morning.
The deceased were identified as Hossain Ahmed, 12, son of Akkel Ali, and Ruma Akter, 12, daughter of Abdur Rahman, residents of Tatari Moholla in the upazila sadar, and Alamgir Miah, 26, son of Samsul Miah, a resident of Eralia village in the upazila.
Police said the incidents took place around 7:00am when they were working in the field in separate places, leaving Ruma dead on the spot and Hossain and Alamgir seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctors declared them dead.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Baniachong circle) Polash Ranjan Dey said police recovered the bodies.
Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent added that two people were killed while a woman was injured in separate lightning strikes at Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar.
The incidents took place on Friday noon in Ali Akbar Dale Union's Tabelarchar and Boro Ghop Union's Jetighat area.
The deceased were identified as Sahab Uddin, son of Abu Jafar of Tabelarchar village and Sahab Uddin, a worker of Boro Ghop Jetighat area.
Kutubdia Police Station OC Omar Haider said on information, police has been sent to the spot. The injured woman is being treated at the hospital. Legal action is being taken in the incidents.


