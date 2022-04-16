6 trucks carrying bleaching powder gutted in Benapole Port



India Truck Terminal bursts into flame burning six Indian goods-laden trucks to ashes at the Benapole Land Port on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The incident took place at the truck terminal around 5:00am, said Deputy Director Mamun Tarafder, Benepole Land Port.

He said six trucks of bleaching powder were imported from India on last Wednesday and kept in the port.

Security guards saw the trucks ablaze immediately after Sehri and informed fire service.

Three firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in couple of hours, said a fire service member Roiz Uddin.

However, the goods laden trucks had been completely burnt to ashes before the fire service men reached, he added.

Zahidul Islam, Traffic Inspector of the port assumed that the fire could have originated from excessive heat.











