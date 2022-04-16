

Ramna bomb attack convict held after 2 decades

Mufti Shafiqul Islam, who also received life-term imprisonment in August 21 grenade attack, was arrested on Thursday from Bhairab in Kishoreganj district.

RAB's Legal and Media Wing's Assistant Director ANM Imran Khan said Shafiqul was arrested by RAB-2 on Thursday evening. The RAB-2 personnel left for Dhaka from Bhairab with him.

He further said details about the arrest would be explained at a press conference on Friday.

It may be mentioned that eight years after the bomb attack, a court in Dhaka brought charges against Mufti Hannan, chief of banned fundamentalist group Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami and 13 others of this group. In 2014, eight of the accused were sentenced to death. Those sentenced included Mufti Hannan, Maulana Akbar Hossain, Arif Hasan Sumon, Maulana Tajuddin,

Hafiz Jahangir Alam Badr, Maulana Abu Bakr alias Hafiz Selim Hawladar, Maulana Abdul Hai and Maulana Shafiqur Rahman.

The other six, Shahadatullah Jewel, Maulana Sabbir, Shawkat Hossain alias Sheikh Farid, Maulana Abdur Rouf, Maulana Abu Taher and Maulana Yahia, were sentenced to life in prison.











